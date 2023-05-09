Technology
Google I/O will take place on May 10. You can watch it LIVE at 10.30 pm (IST) on their social media and YouTube channels.
Google is expected to unveil Google Pixel 7a, the Google Pixel Fold and more. It's also highly likely that Google will introduce various Android 14 features.
Pixel Fold, Google's highly-anticipated folding smartphone, is set to make its debut at I/O 2023.
The Pixel Fold cover display is expected to have a 5.8-inch viewing area. It may feature Google Tensor G2 SoC, also used in the Pixel 7 series.
Google Pixel Fold's price is expected to cost nearly twice as much as the Apple iPhone 14. It could be available for $1,799, with the top-of-the-line variant costing $1,919.
The Pixel Tablet 7a, featuring a 64MP primary camera and 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, will also be released. A 10.95-inch screen tablet with 8GB RAM could be launched.