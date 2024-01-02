GADGET
Google is bringing a similar feature to Maps for its users such as current battery status of your phone along with the real-time location of the person.
The feature is live now for those using Maps on mobile, both iOS and Android devices. All one has to do is enable the share location feature on their Google account for Maps.
Open Google Maps on your Android/iOS device. Tap on the profile icon on the top-right. Click on Location sharing option. Enable share location button to get started.
Now you will see your real-time position on the Maps. You can share real-time location with friends or family for different time limits. You can manually choose how many hours.
You can share the real-time location link from Maps via the Messages app, Chrome, Bluetooth, and even WhatsApp, if that's how you like to send it.