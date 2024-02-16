Technology

Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS why he uses 20 phones at a time

Pichai reveals his habits

Sundar Pichai recently talked about his tech habits in an interview. One surprising thing he mentioned was that he uses more than 20 phones at once for different reasons.

Uses 20 phones at a time

He does this because, as part of his job, he needs to test different devices to make sure Google products work well on all of them.

Prefers to stay up-to-date

 This shows how much he cares about staying up-to-date with the latest technology and making sure Google keeps on innovating.

Does he change his password?

Pichai admitted that he doesn't change his passwords often. Instead, he relies on two-factor authentication for extra security. 

What about family screen time?

When asked about how much time his kids spend on screens, he suggested that it's important to set personal limits rather than strict rules.

AI will be next big thing

He thinks AI will be the most important technology humanity ever creates, comparing its impact to things like fire and electricity.

