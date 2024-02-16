Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS why he uses 20 phones at a time

Technology
Sundar Pichai recently talked about his tech habits in an interview. One surprising thing he mentioned was that he uses more than 20 phones at once for different reasons.
He does this because, as part of his job, he needs to test different devices to make sure Google products work well on all of them.
This shows how much he cares about staying up-to-date with the latest technology and making sure Google keeps on innovating.
Pichai admitted that he doesn't change his passwords often. Instead, he relies on two-factor authentication for extra security.
When asked about how much time his kids spend on screens, he suggested that it's important to set personal limits rather than strict rules.
He thinks AI will be the most important technology humanity ever creates, comparing its impact to things like fire and electricity.