CEO Pichai opens up about future of smartphones

In an interview, he highlighted how AI is going to be the core technology and the significance of foldable phones.
 

Which phone Sundar Pichai uses?

CEO Pichai uses Google Pixel 7 Pro. He also uses one Samsung Galaxy device and an iPhone. 
 

Why Google launched a foldable smartphone?

CEO Pichai said the company is trying to 'give people more functionality in a device they are carrying'.
 

Google CEO on Pixel Fold's future

Is the current foldable smartphone design the end of the line? Pichai said, 'it will be it' for some people.
 

Why Pichai prefers Pixel Fold?

"When I use it, I love it as I can multitask on two apps.." 
 

What did Google launch recently?

Google launched its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7a, at Google I/O 2023.

