Technology
In an interview, he highlighted how AI is going to be the core technology and the significance of foldable phones.
CEO Pichai uses Google Pixel 7 Pro. He also uses one Samsung Galaxy device and an iPhone.
CEO Pichai said the company is trying to 'give people more functionality in a device they are carrying'.
Is the current foldable smartphone design the end of the line? Pichai said, 'it will be it' for some people.
"When I use it, I love it as I can multitask on two apps.."
Google launched its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7a, at Google I/O 2023.