Flipkart vs Amazon: Which has BETTER deal on iPhone 15?

iPhone 15 on sale

iPhone 15 is again on sale and is available with several discount offers. Platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales and Croma are offering it at a much lower price.

Take a look at deals

The successor to the iPhone 14 was launched around 6 months back. Here is a look at deal prices of the iPhone 15 on popular sites like Flipkart and other third-party online stores.

iPhone 15 on Flipkart

The device is listed for as low as Rs 65,999. This is for 128GB storage model. You will get flat discount offer of Rs 13,901. For your reference, it was announced for Rs 79,900.

iPhone 15 on Amazon

It has starting price tag of Rs 80,990. The price is for 256GB model. The original price is Rs 89,900. People are getting a flat discount offer of Rs 8,910 on the 256GB variant.

On Vijay Sales and Croma

On Vijay Sales, you will be able to it at a reduced price of Rs 71,155. Similarly, Croma is selling this version for Rs 71,490. These prices are for the 128GB storage model.

Flipkart has the lowest price

If you want to apply a bank offer on Flipkart, then consumers who have HDFC bank credit card will be able to buy the iPhone 15 at an effectively lower price of Rs 64,999. 

Prices of iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 with 128GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, whereas the 256GB variant will cost you Rs 89,900. The 512GB variant will be up for grabs for Rs 1,09,900.

