OpenAI chief Sam Altman has shared his opinion about the new Apple gizmo, who already views the iPhone as the most-impressive tech that has ever launched.
He feels the Vision Pro is the second most impressive tech that has been launched.
It is interesting that Altman is putting the iPhone above Vision Pro and it is hard to argue the impact that the former had back when Steve Jobs announced it in front of the world.
Apple Vision Pro is in high demand as expected, with many people living outside the US desperate to get their hands on the device.
According to reports, people are being asked to pay well over $5,000 (Rs 4 lakh approx) which can even cross $6,000 (Rs 5 lakh approx) depending on who the seller is and model.