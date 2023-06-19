Technology
Taking great selfies looks so simple but you can't get it right? Here are 7 tips to click a perfect selfie.
Lighting is everything. Before you do anything, find a spot where the light gets the most out of your features,.
Shadows have the power to completely make or break your selfie. Face directly towards the source of light.
Angles are everything when it comes to taking selfies. If you get it right and you’re well on your way to a real selfie masterpiece.
Chin down, camera up. That’s probably the first rule of taking a great selfie on your phone. You can hold upside down, so camera at bottom of your phone is at level with your eyes.
Camera is almost held at arms' length which makes taking selfies so challenging. Try a handy selfie stick just might be what you need to get the right position.
You will always be the focal point of the photograph because it is called a "selfie" for a reason. Backdrop is crucial, and many first-time selfie-takers make this mistake.
Use flash whenever required. You won’t always have access to that perfect natural light. You can use rear-facing camera also for photo.