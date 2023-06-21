Technology
Instagram has now become one of the most popular platforms to share short videos, i.e., Reels.
The Meta-owned app has around 2.35 billion monthly active users globally. In India, millions of creators reportedly post an average of six million Reels every day.
These saved Reels can also be shared outside the app.
Here is a simple trick to download Instagram Reels from the story section.
Open Instagram and go to the Reels you want to save. Tap the share icon. Select "Add to story."
Zoom in on the Reels to fit the layout of your story. Tap the three-dot button and select "Save." The Reels will be saved to your phone's storage.
While the feature is currently available only in the US, it is expected to be rolled out worldwide, including in India.