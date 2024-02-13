GADGET

5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 you can gift on Valentine's Day

Image credits: Freepik

Redmi 13C 5G

Offers compelling blend of technology & aesthetics. A 6.74-inch display ensures smooth visuals protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance.

Image credits: @stufflistings | Twitter

Realme Narzo N53

Shines with its Feather Black design, offering 8GB+128GB configuration for smooth performance. Its 33W SUPERVOOC charging slashes waiting times, complemented by a slim 7.49mm body.

Image credits: Amazon Website

Redmi 12C

It features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor for smooth operations. The 50MP AI Dual camera system ensures quality photography, supported by a 5000mAh battery for extended use.

Image credits: Amazon website

Samsung Galaxy M13

A powerhouse of efficiency and durability. It offers fluid performance across applications. The massive 6000mAh battery stands out, providing unparalleled battery life.

Image credits: Amazon website

Redmi A2

Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor, it handles daily tasks with ease. The 6.5 cm HD+ display offers clear and vibrant visuals, while 8MP Dual camera captures decent photos.

Image credits: Amazon website
