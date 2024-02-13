GADGET
Offers compelling blend of technology & aesthetics. A 6.74-inch display ensures smooth visuals protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance.
Shines with its Feather Black design, offering 8GB+128GB configuration for smooth performance. Its 33W SUPERVOOC charging slashes waiting times, complemented by a slim 7.49mm body.
It features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor for smooth operations. The 50MP AI Dual camera system ensures quality photography, supported by a 5000mAh battery for extended use.
A powerhouse of efficiency and durability. It offers fluid performance across applications. The massive 6000mAh battery stands out, providing unparalleled battery life.
Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor, it handles daily tasks with ease. The 6.5 cm HD+ display offers clear and vibrant visuals, while 8MP Dual camera captures decent photos.