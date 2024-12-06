WhatsApp hacking prevention: 3 crucial steps to safeguard your account

Technology
Protect your WhatsApp from hackers with these 3 essential security steps. Learn how to set up two-step verification, add an email, and use passkeys.
Your WhatsApp could be hacked.
Follow these steps to secure your WhatsApp account.
Set up two-step verification.
Add your email to your WhatsApp account.
Set up biometric and other passkeys.
Access these settings in your WhatsApp app.
