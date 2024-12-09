Technology

How To Activate 4G VoLTE on BSNL for HD calls? Simple Tip

Image credits: Getty

Send a message

Simply send the message ACTVOLTE to 53733

Image credits: Getty

Easy Activation

VoLTE will be activated on your phone once the message is sent.

Image credits: Getty

Compatibility

This works on both Android and iOS devices.
 

Image credits: Getty

Important Note

If VoLTE is already active by default, you don't need to send the message.

Image credits: Getty

VoLTE Icon

You can check if VoLTE is active by looking for the VoLTE icon on your phone.

Image credits: Getty

4G Data during Calls

With VoLTE active, you can use 4G data even while on a call, and call quality improves.

Image credits: Getty

WhatsApp hacking prevention: 3 crucial steps to safeguard your account

iPhone 17 to Motorola Razr: 8 Super Smartphones Coming in 2025

Google Maps Navigation: Essential Safety Tips for Accurate Routes

Revealed: The Most Frequently Used Passwords in India