How To Activate 4G VoLTE on BSNL for HD calls? Simple Tip

Technology
Simply send the message ACTVOLTE to 53733
VoLTE will be activated on your phone once the message is sent.
This works on both Android and iOS devices.
If VoLTE is already active by default, you don't need to send the message.
You can check if VoLTE is active by looking for the VoLTE icon on your phone.
With VoLTE active, you can use 4G data even while on a call, and call quality improves.
