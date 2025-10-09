English

Who is Aravind Srinivas? Meet Perplexity AI CEO; Know His Net Worth

technology Oct 09 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Instagram
Aravind Srinivas: India's Youngest Billionaire

Aravind Srinivas is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI. He has become India's youngest billionaire. He achieved this feat at the young age of 31.

Image credits: Instagram
Aravind Srinivas's Net Worth

Aravind Srinivas debuted on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. His total net worth is estimated to be around ₹21,190 crore.

Image credits: Instagram
How he built a ₹21,000 crore fortune in 3 years

Aravind Srinivas amassed a fortune of ₹21,000 crore in just 3 years through Perplexity AI.

Image credits: Instagram
What does Aravind Srinivas do?

Aravind's Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine that provides users with direct, conversational information. His platform competes with AI technologies like ChatGPT & DeepSeek.

Image credits: Instagram
Aravind Srinivas's Impressive Educational Qualifications

Srinivas was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He completed his early education at IIT Madras and then pursued further studies at the University of California, Berkeley.

Image credits: Instagram
He has worked at companies like Google and DeepMind

Before starting Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas worked at major tech companies like OpenAI, Google, and DeepMind.

Image credits: Instagram
When and how Aravind Srinivas started Perplexity AI

Aravind Srinivas co-founded Perplexity AI in 2022 with Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski.

Image credits: Instagram

