Who is Aravind Srinivas? Meet Perplexity AI CEO; Know His Net Worth

Aravind Srinivas is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI. He has become India's youngest billionaire. He achieved this feat at the young age of 31.
Aravind Srinivas debuted on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. His total net worth is estimated to be around ₹21,190 crore.
Aravind Srinivas amassed a fortune of ₹21,000 crore in just 3 years through Perplexity AI.
Aravind's Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine that provides users with direct, conversational information. His platform competes with AI technologies like ChatGPT & DeepSeek.
Srinivas was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He completed his early education at IIT Madras and then pursued further studies at the University of California, Berkeley.
Before starting Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas worked at major tech companies like OpenAI, Google, and DeepMind.
Aravind Srinivas co-founded Perplexity AI in 2022 with Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski.
