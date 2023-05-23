Technology
WhatsApp has been getting a lot of updates, the latest being the ability to edit messages you sent by mistake.
In first step, you need to do a long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu.
The edit button has its own pen-like icon.The new option will only work for up to fifteen minutes after sending the message.
'Edited messages' will show a "edited" tag to let users reading the text know when a change has been made without displaying the edit history.
WhatsApp recently rolled out multi-device support. Users can link the primary WhatsApp account with up to four devices, including smartphones and laptops.