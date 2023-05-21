Technology

BGMI returns to India: 5 essential things you MUST know

BGMI's relaunch in India

The specific launch date is yet to be announced, but rumors suggest a potential return on June 18.

Restrictions and monitoring

Officials will closely monitor the game during the 3-month period, particularly focusing on addiction-related issues and its impact on users.

Addiction concerns

Krafton is likely to take measures to tackle addiction, including the imposition of gameplay hour restrictions.

What are the new changes?

It is reportedly said that Krafton has made modifications to tailor BGMI for the Indian audience.

Major announcements expected

The Centre has urged Krafton to implement changes to reduce addiction-related problems and prevent unfortunate incidents.

