BGMI returns to India: 5 essential things you MUST know

The specific launch date is yet to be announced, but rumors suggest a potential return on June 18.
Officials will closely monitor the game during the 3-month period, particularly focusing on addiction-related issues and its impact on users.
Krafton is likely to take measures to tackle addiction, including the imposition of gameplay hour restrictions.
It is reportedly said that Krafton has made modifications to tailor BGMI for the Indian audience.
The Centre has urged Krafton to implement changes to reduce addiction-related problems and prevent unfortunate incidents.