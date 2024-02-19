Technology

5 signs your phone battery is degraded

As your phone ages, its battery performance inevitably declines. Each charging cycle contributes to this degradation.

Here are some signs indicating a deteriorating battery

Previously, your phone could maintain a charge for an entire day or more. Now, you find yourself searching for a power outlet by midday.

Upon unplugging your phone, you observe a rapid drop in battery level, despite no unusual activity or usage.

Despite leaving your phone plugged in for an extended period, it fails to reach a full charge.

While charging, your phone becomes excessively hot, possibly accompanied by a noticeable physical bulge. In such cases, disconnect the device immediately.

