5 signs your phone battery is degraded

Technology
As your phone ages, its battery performance inevitably declines. Each charging cycle contributes to this degradation.
Here are some signs indicating a deteriorating battery
Previously, your phone could maintain a charge for an entire day or more. Now, you find yourself searching for a power outlet by midday.
Upon unplugging your phone, you observe a rapid drop in battery level, despite no unusual activity or usage.
Despite leaving your phone plugged in for an extended period, it fails to reach a full charge.
While charging, your phone becomes excessively hot, possibly accompanied by a noticeable physical bulge. In such cases, disconnect the device immediately.