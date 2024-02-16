Karnataka

Karnataka Budget 2024 showcases array of IT/BT, sci-tech initiatives

1. Establishing a Science City in Bengaluru:

A collaborative effort with the Government of India, this ambitious project aims to propel Karnataka into the forefront of scientific innovation and education.

2. New science centres/planetariums across districts:

New planetariums in Shivamogga, Raichur, Chikmagalur, Yadgiri, and Mysuru will receive central assistance to enhance scientific outreach.

3. AVGC-XR Policy 3.0 for job creation:

The AVGC-XR Policy 3.0 aims to generate 30,000 high-quality jobs in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics sectors, contributing to the state's economic growth.

4. Skilling & innovation centers in emerging technologies:

KITS will spearhead the establishment of Skilling & Innovation Centers across Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Hubbali, and Tumakuru, fostering skill development in emerging technologies.

5. Centre of Cxcellence in Fintech, Spacetech, and Automotive Tech:

This project involves collaboration with entrepreneurs and educational institutions to establish excellence centers in Fintech, Spacetech, and Automotive Tech.

6. Knowledge, Health Care, Innovation, and Research City (KHIR):

The state plans to establish a sprawling Knowledge, Health Care, Innovation, and Research City (KHIR) on 2000 acres near Bengaluru.

