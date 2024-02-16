Karnataka Budget 2024 showcases array of IT/BT, sci-tech initiatives

Karnataka
A collaborative effort with the Government of India, this ambitious project aims to propel Karnataka into the forefront of scientific innovation and education.
New planetariums in Shivamogga, Raichur, Chikmagalur, Yadgiri, and Mysuru will receive central assistance to enhance scientific outreach.
The AVGC-XR Policy 3.0 aims to generate 30,000 high-quality jobs in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics sectors, contributing to the state's economic growth.
KITS will spearhead the establishment of Skilling & Innovation Centers across Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Hubbali, and Tumakuru, fostering skill development in emerging technologies.
This project involves collaboration with entrepreneurs and educational institutions to establish excellence centers in Fintech, Spacetech, and Automotive Tech.
The state plans to establish a sprawling Knowledge, Health Care, Innovation, and Research City (KHIR) on 2000 acres near Bengaluru.