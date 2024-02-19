Technology

5 hacks to increase your smartphone battery's life

Looking to optimize your smartphone's battery performance? Here are some essential tips to help you achieve just that

Invest in Quality Chargers

Avoid using knock-off chargers, as they lack essential safety features found in high-quality chargers. 

Quality chargers have built-in circuits that prevent overcharging, which can damage or overheat your phone battery. 

Exercise Caution with Power Banks

Opt for reputable power banks equipped with overcharge protection to prevent battery damage over time. 

If using a power bank without this feature, monitor charging closely and disconnect once your battery nears full capacity. 

Avoid Battery-Draining Apps

Minimize the use of apps known to drain battery life excessively, as lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries have limited charging cycles before degradation occurs.

Don't Use Phone While Charging

Resist the temptation to use your phone while it's charging, especially when the battery is critically low.

Charging and usage simultaneously can elevate device temperature, adding strain to the battery, screen, and processor.

Remove Phone from Case While Charging

Phone cases can impede heat dissipation during charging, potentially leading to temperature-related issues. To mitigate risks, remove the phone from its case while charging.

