Sports
Smriti Mandhana is captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in WPL 2025. In which the team has got 2 wins and 4 losses.
The path to the playoffs now looks a bit difficult for RCB. After winning the first 2 matches, the team has faced defeat in 4 consecutive matches.
Smriti Mandhana's team RCB is going to have their next match on March 8 with UP Warriors. They will have to win this match at any cost.
Team India's best female cricketer Smriti Mandhana is in a lot of discussion these days. She is grabbing headlines on social media by fans.
Smriti Mandhana is in discussion not only about cricket but also about her personal life. She is also fond of her fitness and food and drink.
Smriti Mandhana does not eat non-veg food. She only eats eggs. She herself revealed this during an interview.
RCB captain Smriti Mandhana started eating eggs on the advice of her coach. Since then, she eats eggs daily to replenish protein.
