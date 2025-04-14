Saliba to Morgan Rogers: Top clubs eyeing high-profile players

Sports
Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and other top clubs are linked to various transfer deals, with several high-profile players and midfielders in demand.
Juventus will need to pay Victor Osimhen's €75m release clause in full if they want to sign him from Napoli.
Manchester United has identified Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers as a key reinforcement and is willing to pay £70m to secure a deal. Manchester City is also interested in the player.
Liverpool is keeping tabs on Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman's situation. Christian Falk reports that the Reds are monitoring his situation closely.
Arsenal are interested in signing RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, with manager Mikel Arteta reportedly settling on him as his top striker target.
Barcelona is keen on signing right-backs to allow Jules Kounde to return to center-back. Monaco's Vanderson is in their shortlist
Borussia Dortmund's Yan Couto is also among the right-back candidates for Barcelona.
Manchester City could make a move for Tottenham's James Maddison as they seek replacements for Kevin De Bruyne.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has asked the club to negotiate a deal with Arsenal for his international teammate William Saliba.
