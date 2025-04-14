Sports

Saliba to Morgan Rogers: Top clubs eyeing high-profile players

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and other top clubs are linked to various transfer deals, with several high-profile players and midfielders in demand.

Image credits: Getty

Victor Osimhen

Juventus will need to pay Victor Osimhen's €75m release clause in full if they want to sign him from Napoli.
 

Image credits: Galatasaray/X

Morgan Rogers

Manchester United has identified Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers as a key reinforcement and is willing to pay £70m to secure a deal. Manchester City is also interested in the player.

Image credits: Getty

Kingsley Coman

Liverpool is keeping tabs on Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman's situation. Christian Falk reports that the Reds are monitoring his situation closely.

Image credits: Getty

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are interested in signing RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, with manager Mikel Arteta reportedly settling on him as his top striker target.
 

Image credits: Getty

Vanderson

Barcelona is keen on signing right-backs to allow Jules Kounde to return to center-back. Monaco's Vanderson is in their shortlist

Image credits: Getty

Yan Couto

Borussia Dortmund's Yan Couto is also among the right-back candidates for Barcelona.

Image credits: Getty

James Maddison

Manchester City could make a move for Tottenham's James Maddison as they seek replacements for Kevin De Bruyne.

Image credits: Getty

William Saliba

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has asked the club to negotiate a deal with Arsenal for his international teammate William Saliba.

Image credits: Getty

