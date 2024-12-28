Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal birthday: Know luxury car collection of cricketer

Jaiswal's brilliance in Melbourne

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant innings of 82 runs in the Melbourne Test. He got run out due to bad luck, but gave Team India a good start

A memorable year for the birthday boy

Indian cricketer Yashasvi turns 23 today. The year 2024 has been very memorable for this cricketer. He has achieved many great things

Ahead in earnings

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who learned the basics of cricket living in a tent house, has now become a millionaire. He has also gone far ahead in the field of earnings

What is the net worth?

According to media reports, this left-handed opener has assets worth around Rs 16 crore. Yashasvi's IPL salary is Rs 18 crore, which he gets from RR

Fond of cars

The young batsman Jaiswal is not only hungry for runs, but he is also very fond of cars in his personal life. He has luxury cars

See car collection

Talking about Yashasvi's car collection, he has a Mercedes Benz GLS, which costs Rs 1.32 crore. He is always seen roaming in this luxury car

Owns a Mahindra Thar

The 23-year-old young batsman also owns the Mahindra Thar, which is known as the king of off-roading. Apart from this, he also has Tata's SUV car Harrier

