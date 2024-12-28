Nitish Reddy scores maiden test century: Check his net worth, assets

Sports
Nitish Kumar Reddy scores his maiden test century at MCG. Let's check out his net worth, assets
He was bought by SRH at his base price of Rs. 20 lakhs in 2023. He has been retained this year too by SRH
Speculatively his net worth is around 1 million to 5 million because of his IPL contract wih SRH and other endorsements
Reddy is eligible for a BCCI contract. The BCCI offers automatic inclusion in Grade C contracts for players who play at least three Test matches within a set timeframe
Securing a BCCI contract would entitle Reddy to an annual salary of ₹1 crore, along with match fees. This significant milestone underscores the financial benefits associated
Scoring a test century at the MCG will remain a great achievement for the young player.
