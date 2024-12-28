Sports

Nitish Reddy scores maiden test century: Check his net worth, assets

Nitish Kumar Reddy scores his maiden test century at MCG. Let's check out his net worth, assets

Image credits: Instagram

IPL Franchise

He was bought by SRH at his base price of Rs. 20 lakhs in 2023. He has been retained this year too by SRH

Image credits: Instagram

Net Worth

Speculatively his net worth is around 1 million to 5 million because of his IPL contract wih SRH and other endorsements

Image credits: Instagram

BCCI contract

Reddy is eligible for a BCCI contract. The BCCI offers automatic inclusion in Grade C contracts for players who play at least three Test matches within a set timeframe

Image credits: Instagram

Nitish Reddy's BCCI contract

Securing a BCCI contract would entitle Reddy to an annual salary of ₹1 crore, along with match fees. This significant milestone underscores the financial benefits associated

Image credits: Instagram

Maiden Test Century

Scoring a test century at the MCG will remain a great achievement for the young player.

Image credits: Instagram

