Sports

PV Sindhu vs. Sania Mirza: Who's the richest? Know their net worth

PV Sindhu and Sania in discussion

Two-time Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu and tennis star Sania Mirza are currently trending on social media.

PV Sindhu's Wedding

PV Sindhu's wedding with businessman Venkat Dutta Sai is scheduled for December 22nd in Udaipur.

Celebrities to Attend

Many celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar, PM Modi, the Chief Minister of Telangana, and film stars, will attend the wedding.

Who is Wealthier?

We compare the net worth of PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza, both prominent sportswomen.

PV Sindhu's Earnings

PV Sindhu is successful financially. Media reports estimate her net worth to be around ₹60 crores.

Sania Mirza's Earnings

According to media reports, Sania Mirza's net worth is estimated to be around ₹25 crores.

Both Athletes are Popular

Both PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza are equally popular with a substantial fan following and impressive car collections.

