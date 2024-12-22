PV Sindhu vs. Sania Mirza: Who's the richest? Know their net worth

Sports
Two-time Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu and tennis star Sania Mirza are currently trending on social media.
PV Sindhu's wedding with businessman Venkat Dutta Sai is scheduled for December 22nd in Udaipur.
Many celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar, PM Modi, the Chief Minister of Telangana, and film stars, will attend the wedding.
We compare the net worth of PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza, both prominent sportswomen.
PV Sindhu is successful financially. Media reports estimate her net worth to be around ₹60 crores.
According to media reports, Sania Mirza's net worth is estimated to be around ₹25 crores.
Both PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza are equally popular with a substantial fan following and impressive car collections.
