Manu Bhaker vs Sara Tendulkar: Who's the richest? Know their net worth

Sports
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker is in the news for not being nominated for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, is also gaining attention for her travels and recent new role.
Let's compare the earnings and income sources of Manu Bhaker and Sara Tendulkar.
Media reports estimate Manu Bhaker's net worth to be around ₹12 crore. She is a professional shooter with several achievements.
According to media reports, Sara Tendulkar's net worth is estimated to be around ₹1 crore, less than Manu Bhaker's.
Manu Bhaker won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics and has received several other awards.
Sara Tendulkar was recently appointed director of Sachin's NGO. She also earns through brand endorsements.
PV Sindhu vs. Sania Mirza: Who's the richest? Know their net worth
Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: Know assets & more of India women cricketer
PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed
Rohit Sharma celebrates wife Ritika Sajdeh's birthday; Check PHOTOS