WTC Points table: THESE teams qualify for final; Check top 5 teams

Australia secures berth at World Test Championship final defeating India. Let's check out top 5 teams and other team that would play against Australia in final at Lords
South Africa had long qualified for the final of WTC at Lords
Australia would look to defend the Test mace yet again this time at Lords
Team India lost to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy and failed to secure a berth at the final. They sit at number 3 in the points table
New Zealand sits at number 4 of the WTC points table
Sri Lanka sits at number 5 with 60 points
