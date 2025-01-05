Sports

WTC Points table: THESE teams qualify for final; Check top 5 teams

Australia secures berth at World Test Championship final defeating India. Let's check out top 5 teams and other team that would play against Australia in final at Lords

Image credits: Twitter/Instagram

South Africa

South Africa had long qualified for the final of WTC at Lords

Image credits: Twitter/Instagram

Australia

Australia would look to defend the Test mace yet again this time at Lords

Image credits: Twitter/Instagram

India

Team India lost to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy and failed to secure a berth at the final. They sit at number 3 in the points table

Image credits: Twitter/Instagram

New Zealand

New Zealand sits at number 4 of the WTC points table

Image credits: Twitter/Instagram

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka sits at number 5 with 60 points

Image credits: Twitter/Instagram

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their net worth

Shubman Gill to Rishabh Pant: 4 cricketers, their rumored girlfriends

What is Khel Ratna Award? Know prize money and benefits for winners

Arjun Tendulkar VS Sara Tendulkar: Who’s richer? Check their net worth