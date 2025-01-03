Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their net worth

Sports
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and tennis star Sania Mirza are constantly in the headlines these days. News of them being seen together has set social media on fire.
A picture of the two is rapidly going viral on social media, in which they are seen walking together. Fan reactions are viral.
The picture of Shami and Sania Mirza being seen together is fake. It's AI that connects the two. They are shown walking together through artificial intelligence.
Meanwhile, let us tell you today who has the most assets between Mohammad Shami and Sania Mirza. What is the source of their earnings?
According to reports, Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami's annual net worth is said to be around 47 crore rupees. He also has a farmhouse worth 15 crore rupees.
Tennis star Sania Mirza has assets worth 216 crore rupees. Sania has achieved a great feat on the strength of the game.
Both Sania and Shami also earn a good amount through brand endorsements. Big brands pay them huge sums for advertising.
