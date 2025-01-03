Sports

What is Khel Ratna Award? Know prize money and benefits for winners

National Sports Awards 2024

The list of National Sports Awards 2024 has been released. This year, 4 players will be honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Khel Ratna Award 2024 Recipients

The Khel Ratna Award 2024 recipients include shooter Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion D Gukesh, hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar.

What is the Khel Ratna Award?

The Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honor bestowed upon athletes in India.

Khel Ratna Award Renamed in 2021

The Khel Ratna Award was formerly known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award but was renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.

Khel Ratna Award Selection Criteria

The Khel Ratna Award is given for outstanding performance in sports over a period of 4 years.

Khel Ratna Award: Honors and Benefits

Khel Ratna Award winners receive a medal, a certificate, and a cash prize.

Khel Ratna Award Prize Money

The Khel Ratna Award winner receives a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.

Khel Ratna Prize Money Increased in 2020

The Khel Ratna prize money was increased from ₹7.5 lakh to ₹25 lakh in 2020.

Inception of the Khel Ratna Award

The Khel Ratna Award was instituted in 1991-1992.

