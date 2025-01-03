What is Khel Ratna Award? Know prize money and benefits for winners

Sports
The list of National Sports Awards 2024 has been released. This year, 4 players will be honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.
The Khel Ratna Award 2024 recipients include shooter Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion D Gukesh, hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar.
The Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honor bestowed upon athletes in India.
The Khel Ratna Award was formerly known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award but was renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.
The Khel Ratna Award is given for outstanding performance in sports over a period of 4 years.
Khel Ratna Award winners receive a medal, a certificate, and a cash prize.
The Khel Ratna Award winner receives a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.
The Khel Ratna prize money was increased from ₹7.5 lakh to ₹25 lakh in 2020.
The Khel Ratna Award was instituted in 1991-1992.
