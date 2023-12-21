Sports
In the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Sakshi clinched the gold medal in the 62kg category, displaying her dominance on the international stage.
Competing in the 62kg category, Sakshi Malik secured a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.
Sakshi Malik scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal, securing a bronze in the 58kg category at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Sakshi Malik won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi, showcasing her prowess in the 60kg weight category.
In the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Sakshi bagged a silver medal in the 58kg category, adding to her growing list of international accolades.
Sakshi claimed a bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Doha, Qatar, showcasing her consistency at the continental level.
At the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal in the 58kg category, early in her international career.
Sakshi's promising career began with a silver medal in the 59kg freestyle category at the Asian Junior Wrestling Championships in Manila, Philippines.
Building on her junior success, Sakshi Malik secured a bronze medal in the 59kg category at the World Junior Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Sakshi showcased her dominance in the Commonwealth Championships by winning the gold medal in the 60kg category in Johannesburg, South Africa.