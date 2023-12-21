Sports

Sakshi Malik quits wrestling: Look back at top 10 performances

Commonwealth Games 2018 - Gold Medal

In the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Sakshi clinched the gold medal in the 62kg category, displaying her dominance on the international stage.

World Wrestling Championships 2018 - Bronze Medal

Competing in the 62kg category, Sakshi Malik secured a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

Rio 2016 Olympics - Bronze Medal

Sakshi Malik scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal, securing a bronze in the 58kg category at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Asian Wrestling Championships 2017 - Silver Medal

Sakshi Malik won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi, showcasing her prowess in the 60kg weight category.

Commonwealth Games 2014 - Silver Medal

In the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Sakshi bagged a silver medal in the 58kg category, adding to her growing list of international accolades.

Asian Wrestling Championships 2015 - Bronze Medal

Sakshi claimed a bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Doha, Qatar, showcasing her consistency at the continental level.

World Wrestling Championships 2013 - Bronze Medal

At the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal in the 58kg category, early in her international career.

Asian Junior Wrestling Championships 2009 - Silver Medal

Sakshi's promising career began with a silver medal in the 59kg freestyle category at the Asian Junior Wrestling Championships in Manila, Philippines.

World Junior Wrestling Championships 2010 - Bronze Medal

Building on her junior success, Sakshi Malik secured a bronze medal in the 59kg category at the World Junior Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Commonwealth Championships 2013 - Gold Medal

Sakshi showcased her dominance in the Commonwealth Championships by winning the gold medal in the 60kg category in Johannesburg, South Africa.

