Top 10 costliest IPL signings (2008-2024)

CRICKET
Mitchell Starc joined Kolkata Knight Riders for a price of 24.75 Crore in the 2024 IPL auction.
Pat Cummins became the 2nd most expensive player in IPL history, securing a deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad for a staggering 20.50 Crore in the 2024 auction.
Sam Curran was acquired by Punjab Kings for a notable sum of 18.50 Crore in the 2023 IPL auction.
Cameron Green joined Mumbai Indians for a price of 17.50 Crore in the 2023 IPL auction.
Ben Stokes became part of Chennai Super Kings for a sum of 16.25 Crore in the 2023 IPL auction.
Chris Morris secured a deal with Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 Crore in the 2021 IPL auction.
Nicolas Pooran joined Lucknow Super Giants for a price of 16.00 Crore in the 2023 IPL auction.
Yuvraj Singh had a significant deal with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of 16.00 Crore in the 2015 IPL auction.
Pat Cummins, in a separate deal, joined Kolkata Knight Riders for 15.50 Crore in the 2020 IPL auction.
Ishan Kishan became part of Mumbai Indians for a sum of 15.25 Crore in the 2022 IPL auction.