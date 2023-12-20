CRICKET

Top 10 costliest IPL signings (2008-2024)

Mitchell Starc - 24.75 cr

Mitchell Starc joined Kolkata Knight Riders for a price of 24.75 Crore in the 2024 IPL auction.

Pat Cummins - 20.50 cr

Pat Cummins became the 2nd most expensive player in IPL history, securing a deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad for a staggering 20.50 Crore in the 2024 auction.

Sam Curran - 18.50

Sam Curran was acquired by Punjab Kings for a notable sum of 18.50 Crore in the 2023 IPL auction.

Cameron Green - 17.50

Cameron Green joined Mumbai Indians for a price of 17.50 Crore in the 2023 IPL auction.

Ben Stokes - 16.25

Ben Stokes became part of Chennai Super Kings for a sum of 16.25 Crore in the 2023 IPL auction.

Chris Morris - 16.25

Chris Morris secured a deal with Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 Crore in the 2021 IPL auction.

Nicolas Pooran - 16.00 cr

Nicolas Pooran joined Lucknow Super Giants for a price of 16.00 Crore in the 2023 IPL auction.

Yuvraj Singh - 16.00 cr

Yuvraj Singh had a significant deal with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of 16.00 Crore in the 2015 IPL auction.

Pat Cummins - 15.50 cr

Pat Cummins, in a separate deal, joined Kolkata Knight Riders for 15.50 Crore in the 2020 IPL auction. 

Ishan Kishan - 15.25 cr

Ishan Kishan became part of Mumbai Indians for a sum of 15.25 Crore in the 2022 IPL auction.

