Happy Birthday Kylian Mbappe: Top 10 quotes from the PSG star

Mbappe: My Own Worst Critic

"I always have high expectations of myself. I'm my own worst critic."

Mbappe: Football's Realm of Possibility

"In football, everything is possible, from the moment you work and you believe in your qualities."

Mbappe: Setting Personal Goals

"I have my goals, my career plan, and that's all that matters to me."

Mbappe: Aspiring to be the Best

"I'm not going to hide: my ambition is to be the best player in the world."

Fulfilling Childhood Dreams

"Winning the World Cup is a childhood dream. I've fulfilled my dream now."

Ambition Knows No Limits

"I am ambitious and always aim higher. I don't want to be content."

Bringing Joy to Football Fans

"Football is a sport that means a lot to people, and you have to give them joy and entertain them."

Ballon d'Or Dreams

"Every player wants to win the Ballon d'Or; it's the highest individual award."

Hard Work and Dedication

"You have to work hard, believe in your qualities, and be dedicated to your craft."

Enjoying the Pitch

"The most important thing for me is to be on the pitch and to enjoy myself."

