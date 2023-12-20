Happy Birthday Kylian Mbappe: Top 10 quotes from the PSG star

Sports
"I always have high expectations of myself. I'm my own worst critic."
"In football, everything is possible, from the moment you work and you believe in your qualities."
"I have my goals, my career plan, and that's all that matters to me."
"I'm not going to hide: my ambition is to be the best player in the world."
"Winning the World Cup is a childhood dream. I've fulfilled my dream now."
"I am ambitious and always aim higher. I don't want to be content."
"Football is a sport that means a lot to people, and you have to give them joy and entertain them."
"Every player wants to win the Ballon d'Or; it's the highest individual award."
"You have to work hard, believe in your qualities, and be dedicated to your craft."
"The most important thing for me is to be on the pitch and to enjoy myself."