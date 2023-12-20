CRICKET

Happy Birthday Krishnamachari Srikkanth: Journey of the Indian legend

Image credits: Getty

Dynamic Opener

Krishnamachari Srikkanth, born on December 21, 1959, was a dynamic right-handed opening batsman known for his aggressive and attacking style of play.

Image credits: Getty

International Debut

He made his international debut for India in both Test and One Day International (ODI) formats in the early 1980s.

Image credits: Getty

1983 World Cup

Srikkanth played a pivotal role in India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph, providing crucial starts at the top of the order.

Image credits: Getty

Aggressive Batting Style

Known for his fearless and attacking approach, Srikkanth was a flamboyant batsman who could dominate the opposition with his aggressive stroke play.

Image credits: Getty

Consistent Performer

He was a consistent performer for India, scoring valuable runs in both Test and ODI cricket, and became a mainstay in the top order.

Image credits: Getty

Post-Retirement Contributions

After retiring from active cricket, Srikkanth remained involved in the sport, contributing as a commentator, analyst, and serving in various cricket administration roles.

Image credits: Getty

Cricket Administrator

Apart from his on-field contributions, Srikkanth has been actively involved in cricket administration, bringing his experience and insights to the development of the sport in India

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One