Happy Birthday Krishnamachari Srikkanth: Journey of the Indian legend

CRICKET
Krishnamachari Srikkanth, born on December 21, 1959, was a dynamic right-handed opening batsman known for his aggressive and attacking style of play.
He made his international debut for India in both Test and One Day International (ODI) formats in the early 1980s.
Srikkanth played a pivotal role in India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph, providing crucial starts at the top of the order.
Known for his fearless and attacking approach, Srikkanth was a flamboyant batsman who could dominate the opposition with his aggressive stroke play.
He was a consistent performer for India, scoring valuable runs in both Test and ODI cricket, and became a mainstay in the top order.
After retiring from active cricket, Srikkanth remained involved in the sport, contributing as a commentator, analyst, and serving in various cricket administration roles.
Apart from his on-field contributions, Srikkanth has been actively involved in cricket administration, bringing his experience and insights to the development of the sport in India