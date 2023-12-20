Year Ender 2023: Highlights of India's journey in the ODI World Cup

CRICKET
Rohit Sharma, leading the Indian team in a 50-over World Cup for the first time, showcased exceptional leadership skills.
Coach Rahul Dravid, despite not reaching a World Cup final as a player, achieved it as a coach. His management, along with assistants was near-perfect.
Mohammed Shami emerged as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 24 scalps at an outstanding average of 10.71.
Virat Kohli's scored 765 runs at an average of 95.62 in 11 matches. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries, achieving a milestone of 50 ODI tons.
India were on a roll, winning all the match in the torunamnet and were strong favourites to lift the Trophy once again at home.
Despite an undefeated run in the tournament, the Indian Cricket Team faced disappointment in the final, losing to Australia.