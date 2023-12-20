CRICKET

Year Ender 2023: Highlights of India's journey in the ODI World Cup

Image credits: Getty

Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Brilliance

Rohit Sharma, leading the Indian team in a 50-over World Cup for the first time, showcased exceptional leadership skills.

Image credits: Getty

Rahul Dravid's Successful Coaching Stint

Coach Rahul Dravid, despite not reaching a World Cup final as a player, achieved it as a coach. His management, along with assistants was near-perfect.

Image credits: Getty

Mohammed Shami's Bowling Excellence

Mohammed Shami emerged as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 24 scalps at an outstanding average of 10.71.

Image credits: Getty

Virat Kohli Breaks Record

Virat Kohli's scored 765 runs at an average of 95.62 in 11 matches. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries, achieving a milestone of 50 ODI tons.

Image credits: Getty

Winnings all the matches

India were on a roll, winning all the match in the torunamnet and were strong favourites to lift the Trophy once again at home.

Image credits: Getty

Heartbreak in the Final

Despite an undefeated run in the tournament, the Indian Cricket Team faced disappointment in the final, losing to Australia.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One