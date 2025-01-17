Sports

Sania Mirza Net Worth: Discover the wealth of female tennis superstar

Sania Mirza's Beauty

Female tennis superstar Sania Mirza rules the hearts of fans with her beauty as well as her game. She outshines even Bollywood heroines.

Divorced from Husband?

In 2024, Sania Mirza divorced Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Their relationship broke down after 14 years of marriage.

Where does Sania live?

Sania is currently living in Dubai with her son. Meanwhile, her ex-husband Shoaib Malik has remarried Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

What does Sania do?

Sania Mirza is currently associated with many big brands and advertises for them. This has become a major source of her income.

Promoting several big brands

Sania Mirza promotes several big brands. These include Tata Tea, TVS Scooty, Bournvita, Asian Paints, Lakme, Hershey's, and Danube Properties.

What is her annual income?

According to reports, tennis player Sania earns around 25 crore rupees annually through brand endorsements. She has luxurious homes in Hyderabad and Dubai.

What is her total net worth?

According to reports, Sania has a net worth of around 216 crore rupees. She owns several luxury cars, including Range Rover and Mercedes Benz.

