Sania Mirza Net Worth: Discover the wealth of female tennis superstar

Sports
Female tennis superstar Sania Mirza rules the hearts of fans with her beauty as well as her game. She outshines even Bollywood heroines.
In 2024, Sania Mirza divorced Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Their relationship broke down after 14 years of marriage.
Sania is currently living in Dubai with her son. Meanwhile, her ex-husband Shoaib Malik has remarried Pakistani actress Sana Javed.
Sania Mirza is currently associated with many big brands and advertises for them. This has become a major source of her income.
Sania Mirza promotes several big brands. These include Tata Tea, TVS Scooty, Bournvita, Asian Paints, Lakme, Hershey's, and Danube Properties.
According to reports, tennis player Sania earns around 25 crore rupees annually through brand endorsements. She has luxurious homes in Hyderabad and Dubai.
According to reports, Sania has a net worth of around 216 crore rupees. She owns several luxury cars, including Range Rover and Mercedes Benz.
