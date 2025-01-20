Shubman Gill Vs Babar Azam: Who is better batsman? Check comparison

Sports
Gill's 2328 runs vs. Babar's 2006 runs, find out whose performance was better
Shubman Gill has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Gill has performed well in this format since his ODI debut in 2019
Today we will tell you about the ODI stats of Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam and Shubman Gill, who is the real lion of this format
Shubman Gill has so far scored 2328 runs in 47 ODI matches at an average of 58.20. He has batted brilliantly
On the other hand, Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has scored 2006 runs in 47 ODI matches at an average of 54.22. Gill is far ahead in this case
Batsman Gill has so far scored 6 centuries and 13 half-centuries in this format. He has batted at a strike rate of 101. His highest score is 208 runs
On the other hand, Babar Azam had scored 8 centuries and 7 half-centuries in this format after 47 matches. He scored 3 consecutive centuries against West Indies
Both Shubman Gill and Babar Azam will be seen playing in the Champions Trophy 2025
