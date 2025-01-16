Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli: Who reigns supreme in ODI cricket

Sports
Indian women's team captain Smriti Mandhana scored a century in 70 balls against Ireland in the third ODI. With this, she equaled Virat Kohli's record.
After playing 97 ODIs, Smriti Mandhana surpassed Virat Kohli. Kohli has played 295 ODIs so far. Let's take a look at the figures of both.
Team India batsman Virat Kohli scored 4107 runs after playing 97 ODIs. During this, he also scored 13 centuries. Also, hit 34 half-centuries.
After playing 97 ODI innings, Smriti Mandhana scored 4209 runs. She has scored a total of 10 centuries so far. Also, has scored 39 half-centuries with the bat.
Batsman Virat Kohli has scored 13906 runs in 297 ODIs. He will become the second batsman to score 14000 runs for India as soon as 94 runs are scored.
Smriti Mandhana currently has 4209 runs in ODI cricket. In this case, she is currently ranked 11th. Former Indian player Mithali Raj has scored 7805 runs at number one.
Mandhana is at number three in the world with 10 centuries in ODIs. Meg Lanning (Australia) has 15 centuries and Suzie Bates (New Zealand) has 13 centuries.
Was Anushka Sharma dating Suresh Raina before Virat Kohli? Read on
Brett Lee to Harbhajan Singh: 6 cricketers who starred in movies
Jasprit Bumrah Vs Wasim Akram: Who has best ODI stats as a fast bowler
Smriti Mandhana's impressive brand endorsement earnings revealed