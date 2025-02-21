Sports

Will Haaland be fit for Liverpool clash? Man City boss gives update

Image credits: Getty

Erling Haaland's injury

Haaland missed City's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid due to a knee injury.

Image credits: Getty

Guardiola's revelation

Man City boss revealed Haaland felt discomfort while walking upstairs in Madrid.

Image credits: Getty

Haaland's return

Guardiola is hopeful Haaland may train and return against Liverpool but awaits final tests.

Image credits: Getty

City 17 points behind Liverpool

“Yeah, maybe,” Guardiola said. “We will train today. Tomorrow we will test.”

Image credits: Getty

John Stones' Injury Concern

Guardiola fears he could be sidelined for two months and may require surgery for thigh injury.

Image credits: Getty

City's title struggles

Despite Haaland’s 27 goals this season, City are 17 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Image credits: Getty

