Will Haaland be fit for Liverpool clash? Man City boss gives update

Haaland missed City's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid due to a knee injury.
Man City boss revealed Haaland felt discomfort while walking upstairs in Madrid.
Guardiola is hopeful Haaland may train and return against Liverpool but awaits final tests.
“Yeah, maybe,” Guardiola said. “We will train today. Tomorrow we will test.”
Guardiola fears he could be sidelined for two months and may require surgery for thigh injury.
Despite Haaland’s 27 goals this season, City are 17 points behind league leaders Liverpool.
