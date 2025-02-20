Mbappe's hat-trick vs Man City: Who said what about Real Madrid star

Sports
Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick powered Real Madrid past Manchester City into the Champions League Round of 16.
“It was a perfect night for the team and we wanted to win to reach the round of 16."
"He has the quality to reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s level, but he has to work because Ronaldo set the bar very high."
“Mbappe is very special, the world knows it and he doesn’t stop showing it."
“He scored his first bug night against a very good rival. He’s getting better every day, he’s a crack.”
"As long as I can help the team, welcome. The pass was perfect and he was able to take advantage of it.”
“We couldn’t defend well with the movement from Mbappe and it was more difficult."
