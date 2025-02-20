Sports

Mbappe's hat-trick vs Man City: Who said what about Real Madrid star

Real Madrid's hat-trick hero

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick powered Real Madrid past Manchester City into the Champions League Round of 16.

What Mbappe said

“It was a perfect night for the team and we wanted to win to reach the round of 16."

What Ancelotti said

"He has the quality to reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s level, but he has to work because Ronaldo set the bar very high."

What Bellingham said

“Mbappe is very special, the world knows it and he doesn’t stop showing it."

What Rodrygo said

“He scored his first bug night against a very good rival. He’s getting better every day, he’s a crack.”

What Asensio said

"As long as I can help the team, welcome. The pass was perfect and he was able to take advantage of it.”

What Guardiola said

“We couldn’t defend well with the movement from Mbappe and it was more difficult."

