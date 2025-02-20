Sports

Madrid vs City: Mbappe achieves UCL feat even Messi & Ronaldo couldn't

Image credits: Getty

Mbappe creates history

First player to score a Champions League hat trick at both the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou.

Image credits: Getty

Hat Trick Hero vs. Man City

Mbappe’s stunning treble helps Real Madrid knock out Pep Guardiola's men.

Image credits: Getty

Bernabeu Brilliance

Mbappe scores his first-ever hat trick at Real Madrid’s iconic stadium.

Image credits: Getty

Camp Nou Flashback

Scored a Champions League hat trick for PSG against Barcelona in 2021.

Image credits: Getty

Elite Company

Even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t achieved this unique UCL record.

Image credits: Getty

Madrid’s Goal Machine

Mbappe has 28 goals across all competitions since joining Real Madrid, including 7 UCL goals.

Image credits: Getty

A Night to Remember

Mbappe’s masterclass sinks Manchester City and sends Real Madrid through.

Image credits: Getty

