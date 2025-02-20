Madrid vs City: Mbappe achieves UCL feat even Messi & Ronaldo couldn't

Sports
First player to score a Champions League hat trick at both the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou.
Mbappe’s stunning treble helps Real Madrid knock out Pep Guardiola's men.
Mbappe scores his first-ever hat trick at Real Madrid’s iconic stadium.
Scored a Champions League hat trick for PSG against Barcelona in 2021.
Even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t achieved this unique UCL record.
Mbappe has 28 goals across all competitions since joining Real Madrid, including 7 UCL goals.
Mbappe’s masterclass sinks Manchester City and sends Real Madrid through.
