Sports

Mohammad Shami likes to roam around in this luxury car

Mohammad Shami's Blast

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly against Bangladesh in the first match of the Champions Trophy 2025. He took a flurry of wickets.

Terror after comeback

Shami is making a comeback to the Indian team after a long time. Playing his first ICC match after the 2023 ODI World Cup, he took a total of 5 wickets.

Completed 200 ODI wickets

Mohammad Shami has also become the second fastest bowler to take 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc is at number 1.

Discussion in personal life

Apart from the cricket field, Mohammad Shami remains a topic of much discussion in his personal life as well. He is also active on social media.

Fond of cars

Shami is very fond of expensive and luxury cars. He has a collection of great and expensive cars in his garage.

This is the most expensive car

Mohammad Shami owns a Jaguar F-Type worth ₹1.2 crore, purchased after the 2023 ODI World Cup, adding luxury and speed to his impressive car collection.

 

 

Other cars

His collection includes a Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Fortuner, Range Rover Velar, Audi, and BMW 5 Series, showcasing his love for powerful and premium vehicles.

Image credits: insta/mdshami.11

Shami also keeps expensive bikes

Shami not only has cars, but also keeps expensive bikes. He has a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 bike available.

Mbappe vs Vinicius: 2024/25 season of Real Madrid forwards compared

Mbappe's hat-trick vs Man City: Who said what about Real Madrid star

Madrid vs City: Mbappe achieves UCL feat even Messi & Ronaldo couldn't

Juve to Bayern: 5 times Real Madrid fell victim to comebacks in UCL