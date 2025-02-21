Sports
Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly against Bangladesh in the first match of the Champions Trophy 2025. He took a flurry of wickets.
Shami is making a comeback to the Indian team after a long time. Playing his first ICC match after the 2023 ODI World Cup, he took a total of 5 wickets.
Mohammad Shami has also become the second fastest bowler to take 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc is at number 1.
Apart from the cricket field, Mohammad Shami remains a topic of much discussion in his personal life as well. He is also active on social media.
Shami is very fond of expensive and luxury cars. He has a collection of great and expensive cars in his garage.
Mohammad Shami owns a Jaguar F-Type worth ₹1.2 crore, purchased after the 2023 ODI World Cup, adding luxury and speed to his impressive car collection.
His collection includes a Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Fortuner, Range Rover Velar, Audi, and BMW 5 Series, showcasing his love for powerful and premium vehicles.
Shami not only has cars, but also keeps expensive bikes. He has a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 bike available.
Mbappe vs Vinicius: 2024/25 season of Real Madrid forwards compared
Mbappe's hat-trick vs Man City: Who said what about Real Madrid star
Madrid vs City: Mbappe achieves UCL feat even Messi & Ronaldo couldn't
Juve to Bayern: 5 times Real Madrid fell victim to comebacks in UCL