Mbappe vs Vinicius: 2024/25 season of Real Madrid forwards compared

After a difficult start to 2024/25 season, Kylian Mbappe has started to find his form at Real Madrid. Let's compare his stats with Vinícius, another key player for the Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe

After transferring to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé has made 37 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 3 assists across all competitions.

Mbappe in UCL

After a difficult start to season, Mbappe enthralled fans with his brilliant hat-trick against Man City in the second leg of Madrid 3-1 UCL play-off win.

Mbappe UCL and La Liga stats

The French captain has scored 7 goals and provided 1 assist in 10 UCL matches. In La Liga, he has bagged 17 goals in 22 matches and gave two assists.

Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian winger has already established himself as a key player in Carlo Ancelotti's side. He was decisive in Madrid's 15th UCL win and got several accolades for his season.

2024/25 season

Vinicius continue to be a key player for Real Madrid and has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 32 matches across all competitions in 2024/25 season.

Vinicius UCL and La Liga stats

In UCL, he has made 8 appearances, scoring 7 goals and provided 3 assists. In La Liga, he scored 8 and gave 7 assists, thereby contributing significantly to Real Madrid's success.

