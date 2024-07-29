Sports
Manu Bhaker made history when she earned the first-ever bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.
She ended India's 12-year wait for an Olympic medal in the shooting event, being the first woman to do so.
Manu Bhaker won bronze in the 10m air pistol event on Sunday, scoring 221.7 points.
Manu was born on February 18, 2002, and completed her education at Universal Public Secondary School.
She is now pursuing a degree in Political Science from Delhi University.
She belongs to Jhajjar, Haryana, a state known for its boxers and wrestlers, and at the age of 14, she made the courageous decision to pursue a career in shooting.
Before this, she excelled in a variety of activities during her school years, including tennis, skating, and boxing, as well as 'thang ta' martial arts.
Manu experienced a catastrophic defeat at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, when a gun malfunction lost her a medal.
Manu Bhaker's route to success demonstrated her tenacity and determination. It wasn't an easy road, but it was surely a beautiful one.
Manu Bhaker's historic victory at the Paris Olympics, securing bronze in the women's 10m air pistol finals, is a source of pride for India.
She ended with 221.7 points, narrowly missing out on a silver medal. South Korean athletes Jin Ye Ho and Yeji Kim earned gold and silver medals, respectively.