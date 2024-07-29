Sports

Who is Manu Bhaker? 1st Indian woman to win shooting medal in Olympics

Manu Bhaker makes history

Manu Bhaker made history when she earned the first-ever bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024. 

First woman

She ended India's 12-year wait for an Olympic medal in the shooting event, being the first woman to do so. 

Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker won bronze in the 10m air pistol event on Sunday, scoring 221.7 points. 

Manu Bhaker

Manu was born on February 18, 2002, and completed her education at Universal Public Secondary School.

Graduation

She is now pursuing a degree in Political Science from Delhi University.

About Manu Bhaker

She belongs to Jhajjar, Haryana, a state known for its boxers and wrestlers, and at the age of 14, she made the courageous decision to pursue a career in shooting. 

Manu Bhaker's interest in other sports

Before this, she excelled in a variety of activities during her school years, including tennis, skating, and boxing, as well as 'thang ta' martial arts. 

Tokyo Olympics defeat

Manu experienced a catastrophic defeat at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, when a gun malfunction lost her a medal. 

The journey

Manu Bhaker's route to success demonstrated her tenacity and determination. It wasn't an easy road, but it was surely a beautiful one.

Historic win at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker's historic victory at the Paris Olympics, securing bronze in the women's 10m air pistol finals, is a source of pride for India.

The winners

She ended with 221.7 points, narrowly missing out on a silver medal. South Korean athletes Jin Ye Ho and Yeji Kim earned gold and silver medals, respectively. 

