Manu Bhaker to PV Sindhu: 5 Indian athletes to watch out for on Day 2

Sports
The Indian ace will be in action and start her quest for her third consecutive Olympic medal as she takes on Pakistan's Fatimath Abdul Razzaq in her first match in the group stage
A 2-time world champion and one of India's most promising medal hopefuls, will kick off her journey in women's 50kg boxing event. She will be facing Cloetzer in round of 32 match.
He will be aiming to possibly replicate heroics of Leander Paes from 1996 Olympics. Nagal will face Corentin Moutet of France on Sunday in the men's singles first round.
On Sunday, she has the chance to become the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal and end India's 12-year drought for a podium finish in shooting at the Games.
Deepika will be out to lead from the front this time and ensure a medal is secured on Saturday.