CRICKET

Mohammed Shami needs THIS food item for his fast bowling speed

Image credits: X, Freepik

Mohammed Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set for his comeback following his injury.

Image credits: our own

Highest wicket-taker

Shami played the ODI World Cup despite an injury and emerged as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps in seven games.

Image credits: our own

Obsession with mutton

Umesh Kumar, Shami's friend in an interview talked about the pacer's diet and revealed his obsession with mutton.

Image credits: Getty

Obsession with mutton

He said, "Shami can withstand anything, but cannot live without mutton." 

Image credits: our own

Obsession with mutton

"He will accept it for one day, become agitated the next, and lose his mind the third."

Image credits: our own

Obsession with mutton

Umesh Kumar said that if Shami does not consume 1kg of mutton each day, his bowling speed will drop by up to 15 kmph. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One