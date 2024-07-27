Mohammed Shami needs THIS food item for his fast bowling speed

CRICKET
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set for his comeback following his injury.
Shami played the ODI World Cup despite an injury and emerged as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps in seven games.
Umesh Kumar, Shami's friend in an interview talked about the pacer's diet and revealed his obsession with mutton.
He said, "Shami can withstand anything, but cannot live without mutton."
"He will accept it for one day, become agitated the next, and lose his mind the third."
Umesh Kumar said that if Shami does not consume 1kg of mutton each day, his bowling speed will drop by up to 15 kmph.