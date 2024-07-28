Sports

Manu Bhaker creates history: A look at her net worth, family and more

Image credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram

Manu Bhaker wins Bronze

The 22-year-old from Haryana became the first Indian female shooter to win a medal at the Games after she clinched the third position in the women's 10m air pistol final.

Image credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram

Started her journey at 14

Manu made call to try her hand at shooting when she was just 14 - just after 2016 Rio Olympics had ended. Having tried multiple sports, she instantly fell in love with shooting. 

Image credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram

Father has been supportive

Her father, who has been a supportive figure throughout Bhaker's journey, bought her a gun without much contemplation, and the rest is history.

Image credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram

Previous records

At 2017 national shooting championships, she grabbed spotlight as she defeated Olympian and former world No. 1 Heena Sidhu. It was her record score of 242.3.

Image credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram

In 2017, 2018...

She also won a silver medal at the 2017 Asian junior championships and it was in 2018 that Manu made debut in International Sport Shooting Federation (ISSF) World Cup.

Image credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram

Gold in 2018

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Manu Bhaker registered her name in history books, scripting a new Games record to grab the women's 10m Air Pistol gold.

Image credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram

In 2022 and 2023...

In 2022, Bhaker won silver medal in women's 25m pistol at Cairo World Championship. She followed this by winning a gold medal in the same event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Image credits: Khel India Twitter

Her net worth

According to reports, Manu Bhaker's net worth is estimated to be around approximately Rs 12 crore.
 

Image credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram
