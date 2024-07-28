Sports
The 22-year-old from Haryana became the first Indian female shooter to win a medal at the Games after she clinched the third position in the women's 10m air pistol final.
Manu made call to try her hand at shooting when she was just 14 - just after 2016 Rio Olympics had ended. Having tried multiple sports, she instantly fell in love with shooting.
Her father, who has been a supportive figure throughout Bhaker's journey, bought her a gun without much contemplation, and the rest is history.
At 2017 national shooting championships, she grabbed spotlight as she defeated Olympian and former world No. 1 Heena Sidhu. It was her record score of 242.3.
She also won a silver medal at the 2017 Asian junior championships and it was in 2018 that Manu made debut in International Sport Shooting Federation (ISSF) World Cup.
At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Manu Bhaker registered her name in history books, scripting a new Games record to grab the women's 10m Air Pistol gold.
In 2022, Bhaker won silver medal in women's 25m pistol at Cairo World Championship. She followed this by winning a gold medal in the same event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
According to reports, Manu Bhaker's net worth is estimated to be around approximately Rs 12 crore.