Lakshya Sen: A look at ace shuttler's net worth, career stats and more

Sports
Born on August 16, 2001, in Almora; his tryst with the shuttlecock began at the tender age of 10, under the guidance of his father and coach, Dr. D.K. Sen.
His breakthrough came in 2017 when he clinched the Eurasia Bulgarian Open, making him the youngest Indian to win a title in the senior category.
His swift footwork, coupled with precise strokes, leaves opponents bewildered. With an impressive attacking game and defense, he embodies essence of true badminton maestro.
His ability to stay composed under pressure, make quick decisions, and adapt to opponents’ strategies showcases the mindset of a true champion.
He followed this feat with a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Junior Championships, showcasing his prowess against the best in the world.
He was a member of the Indian team which won the bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championship in 2020.
At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he won the gold medal in men’s singles event by defeating Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia. He also secured a silver medal in the mixed-team event.
His major source of income is playing badminton competitions for India and doing brand promotions on social media accounts.
According to reports, his networth is is estimated to be around USD 5 million (INR 41 crore).
Lakshya Sen was bestowed with the Arjuna Award, the second-highest award in the field of sports given by the Indian government, in 2022.