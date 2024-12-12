Who is D Gukesh? Meet youngest World Chess Champion

Sports
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh created history by winning the World Chess Championship title.
D Gukesh is the youngest World Chess Champion ever.
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh won the title at the World Championship 2024 in Singapore, defeating Ding Liren.
D Gukesh, the World Champion, is 18 years, 8 months, and 14 days old. His father is an ENT surgeon, and his mother, a microbiologist.
D Gukesh broke Garry Kasparov's record as the youngest World Chess Champion.
Garry Kasparov achieved the distinction of becoming World Champion at 22 years, 6 months, and 27 days old.
D Gukesh is the second Indian to become World Chess Champion, after Viswanathan Anand.
Viswanathan Anand was a 5-time World Chess Champion, last winning the title in 2013.
