Sports

Who is D Gukesh? Meet youngest World Chess Champion

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh created history by winning the World Chess Championship title.

Youngest Champion Ever

D Gukesh is the youngest World Chess Champion ever.

Defeated the Chinese Champion

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh won the title at the World Championship 2024 in Singapore, defeating Ding Liren.

World Record at 18

D Gukesh, the World Champion, is 18 years, 8 months, and 14 days old. His father is an ENT surgeon, and his mother, a microbiologist.

Broke Garry Kasparov's Record

D Gukesh broke Garry Kasparov's record as the youngest World Chess Champion.

Kasparov's Record Stood for Decades

Garry Kasparov achieved the distinction of becoming World Champion at 22 years, 6 months, and 27 days old.

Second Indian World Champion

D Gukesh is the second Indian to become World Chess Champion, after Viswanathan Anand.

Viswanathan Anand: 5-Time Champion

Viswanathan Anand was a 5-time World Chess Champion, last winning the title in 2013.

