Sports

IPL 2025: THIS is the most valuable team; Chennai Super King tops list

10- Lucknow Super Giants

Brand Value - ₹508 crore, Growth - 29%

9- Punjab Kings

Brand Value - ₹576 crore, Growth - 49%

8- Gujarat Titans

Brand Value - ₹584 crore, Growth - 5%

7- Delhi Capitals

Brand Value - ₹677 crore, Growth - 24%

6- Rajasthan Royals

Brand Value - ₹686 crore, Growth - 30%

5- Sunrisers Hyderabad

Brand Value - ₹923 crore, Growth - 76%

4- Kolkata Knight Riders

Brand Value - ₹923 crore, Growth - 38%

3- Royal Challengers Bangalore

Brand Value - ₹991 crore, Growth - 67%

2- Mumbai Indians

Brand Value - ₹1008 crore, Growth - 36%

1- Chennai Super Kings

Brand Value - ₹1033 crore, Growth - 52%

Suryakumar Yadav's sister Dinal Yadav's wedding photos OUT

IPL 2025: Top 10 Most Expensive Players

India Vs Australia 1st test: When, where to watch match online? Check

Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya: Top 10 cricketers with most T20 sixes