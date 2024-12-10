Dhoni vs Virat Kohli Net Worth 2024: Who is the Richest Cricketer?

CRICKET

Dhoni or Kohli, who is richer?

Dhoni-Virat, Big Names in Cricket

In the world of cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are not just names, but brands themselves. Both are very popular.

Through this story, today we will tell you whether former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is richer or Virat Kohli is ahead of him.

MS Dhoni's Net Worth

According to media reports, Dhoni's net worth in 2024 is 1040 crore rupees. Mahi has also topped the list of most brand endorsements.

Virat Kohli's Net Worth

According to media reports, King Kohli's net worth in 2024 is 1050 crore rupees. In 2024, Virat has also been tagged as the richest cricketer.

Dhoni in Advertisements

Captain Cool advertises for famous companies like Gulf Oil, Reebok, Pepsi. Dhoni charges 3 to 5 crore rupees for advertising.

Kohli in Advertisements

Virat Kohli has also earned a lot of name in terms of brand endorsements. Virat advertises for companies like Adidas, Pepsi, Audi India, Myntra and Wow.

Both are Ahead in Fitness

In terms of fitness too, Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are no less than each other. The fitness of both players, who have crossed the age of 40, competes with young boys.

