Travis Head's wife Jessica Davies' net worth exceeds cricketer; Check

Sports
Australian batsman Travis Head scored a century against India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This is his eighth century
Whenever Travis Head makes headlines, his wife Jessica Davies also gains attention
At 25, Jessica Davies, a businesswoman, is wealthier than her husband, Travis Head
Jessica Davies owns several hotels. Her net worth is reportedly $5 million (₹43 crore), while Travis Head's is $3.5 million (₹30 crore)
Besides being a businesswoman, Jessica Davies is also a model, rivaling Hollywood actresses in beauty
Travis Head and Jessica Davies attended the same school and dated for 15 years before marrying
Travis Head and Jessica got engaged in 2021 and married on April 15, 2023
Travis Head and Jessica Davies have a daughter, Mila, born in September 2022, and a son born in November 2024
Travis Head, born December 29, 1993, is 6 years older than Jessica Davies, born July 11, 1999
