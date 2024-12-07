Sports

Travis Head's wife Jessica Davies' net worth exceeds cricketer; Check

Travis Head scores a century in 2nd Test

Australian batsman Travis Head scored a century against India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This is his eighth century

Travis Head's wife Jessica Davies in spotlight

Whenever Travis Head makes headlines, his wife Jessica Davies also gains attention

Jessica Davies, wealthier than Travis Head

At 25, Jessica Davies, a businesswoman, is wealthier than her husband, Travis Head

Jessica Davies owns several hotels in Sydney

Jessica Davies owns several hotels. Her net worth is reportedly $5 million (₹43 crore), while Travis Head's is $3.5 million (₹30 crore)

Head's wife rivals Hollywood actresses in beauty

Besides being a businesswoman, Jessica Davies is also a model, rivaling Hollywood actresses in beauty

Head and Jessica attended the same school

Travis Head and Jessica Davies attended the same school and dated for 15 years before marrying

Engaged in 2021, married in 2023

Travis Head and Jessica got engaged in 2021 and married on April 15, 2023

Travis and Jessica are parents of two

Travis Head and Jessica Davies have a daughter, Mila, born in September 2022, and a son born in November 2024

Travis Head is 6 years older than Jessica

Travis Head, born December 29, 1993, is 6 years older than Jessica Davies, born July 11, 1999

