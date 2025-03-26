What makes Ethan Nwaneri special? Secrets and hidden traits REVEALED

Sports
Arsenal’s 18-year-old wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is already being hailed as world-class by his teammates and coaches.
Has been playing above his age group since 12, proving his talent is exceptional.
Nwaneri’s trademark finish – cutting inside and finding the bottom corner – is almost impossible to stop.
He has executed his signature move against top teams like Manchester City and Girona, drawing comparisons to Arjen Robben’s iconic finishing style.
Unlike most wingers, Nwaneri is ambidextrous—equally dangerous with both feet—allowing him to cut inside or go wide, keeping defenders guessing.
Former coach Alex Nicholls describes Nwaneri as having a "laser-like focus" on becoming the best, with an obsessive training mentality.
He shares a close bond with Omari Hutchinson, who keeps him confident and grounded, while his father, Obi, has played a major role in shaping his career.
Currently shining for England’s U-21 squad, Nwaneri's senior call-up seems inevitable.
Nwaneri’s rapid rise is closely monitored by Arsenal and FA officials, with a potential England call-up soon due to his versatility.
