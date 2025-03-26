Sports

What makes Ethan Nwaneri special? Secrets and hidden traits REVEALED

Image credits: Nwaneri/Instagram

The Rise of a Prodigy

Arsenal’s 18-year-old wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is already being hailed as world-class by his teammates and coaches.

Image credits: Getty

Arsenal's wonderkid

Has been playing above his age group since 12, proving his talent is exceptional.

Image credits: Getty

Signature Move That Makes Him Unstoppable

Nwaneri’s trademark finish – cutting inside and finding the bottom corner – is almost impossible to stop.

Image credits: Getty

Iconic Finishing Style

He has executed his signature move against top teams like Manchester City and Girona, drawing comparisons to Arjen Robben’s iconic finishing style.

Image credits: Getty

Mastering Both Feet – A Rare Skill

Unlike most wingers, Nwaneri is ambidextrous—equally dangerous with both feet—allowing him to cut inside or go wide, keeping defenders guessing.

Image credits: Getty

Mentality: The Steely Focus of a Champion

Former coach Alex Nicholls describes Nwaneri as having a "laser-like focus" on becoming the best, with an obsessive training mentality.

Image credits: Getty

Mentorship & Support System

He shares a close bond with Omari Hutchinson, who keeps him confident and grounded, while his father, Obi, has played a major role in shaping his career.

Image credits: Getty

From Young Star to England’s Future

Currently shining for England’s U-21 squad, Nwaneri's senior call-up seems inevitable.

Image credits: Getty

What’s Next for Nwaneri?

Nwaneri’s rapid rise is closely monitored by Arsenal and FA officials, with a potential England call-up soon due to his versatility.

Image credits: Nwaneri/Instagram

IPL 2025: Does PBKS' Shreyas Iyer regret missing century against GT?

No Messi, no problem! Argentina qualify for 2026 WC - Who said what

IPL thrillers: 5 teams that have won by 1 wicket in IPL history

Alvarez to Osimhen: Top 10 striker targets of Premier League clubs