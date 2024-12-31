Sachin Tendulkar VS Virat Kohli: Who’s richer? Check their net worth

Sports
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are huge names in the world of cricket. While Sachin is called the God of Cricket, Kohli is called the King.
Both Sachin and Virat have had amazing international careers. Both have made significant contributions to Indian cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar scored 34357 runs in 666 international cricket matches. Virat Kohli has also scored more than 27000 runs in his international career.
Both Virat and Sachin are superhits in terms of earnings. Their sources of income range from cricket to endorsements for big brands.
According to media reports, Virat Kohli has assets worth INR 1050 crore. His sources of income are cricket, brand endorsements, social media, business ventures, and real estate.
According to media reports, Sachin Tendulkar owns INR 1400 crore. Sachin has retired from cricket, but his earnings still come from brand endorsements and pre-IPO investments.
Virat and Sachin are also far ahead in terms of fan following. Kohli is followed by 270 million people on Instagram. Sachin is followed by 49.9 million people.
